Data: Kelley Blue Book; Chart: Axios Visuals

Elon Musk has been using price cuts to drive demand as competition grows. And some investors think more cuts will be needed.

State of play: Tesla's average transaction prices are now already lower than luxury market brands Acura, Lexus, Infiniti and Volvo, according to a Kelley Blue Book report from last week.

Industry prices fell 0.7% year-over-year due to higher inventory levels and greater incentives.

The big picture: Tesla needs to deliver about 475,000 vehicles in the current quarter to reach its goal of 1.8 million cars this year.

The company reported third quarter earnings Wednesday afternoon that fell short of Wall Street projections.

By the numbers: The company saw sales of $23.4 billion and earnings of 66 cents per share adjusted. Analysts were anticipating about 73 cents and revenue of $24.1 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Tesla's gross margin — a key focus now amid continuing price cuts — fell to 17.9% from 18.2% in the second quarter and was markedly down from 25% in Q3 of last year.

Wall Street was looking for margins to come in at a range of 17% to 18%.

Editor's note: Cox Automotive owner Cox Enterprises owns Kelley Blue Book and Axios.

