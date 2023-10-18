Skip to main content
Tesla profit hurt by price cuts and increased AI spending

Nathan Bomey

Tesla cars sit parked at a Tesla store Wednesday in Corte Madera, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Tesla fell short of expectations on its third-quarter profit and revenue as price cuts and increased investments off set higher vehicle sales.

Why it matters: As competition ramps up, Tesla cut prices about 25% in the third quarter, compared to the same period a year earlier, according Cox Automotive's Kelley Blue Book.

Driving the news: Tesla on Wednesday posted third-quarter revenue of $23.35 billion, up 8.8% from a year earlier but short of S&P Capital IQ expectations of $24.1 billion.

  • The company recorded net income of $1.85 billion, missing estimates of $2.2 billion.

The big picture: The electric vehicle maker said its reduced prices and increased operating expenses from launching production of the Cybertruck and increased AI spending hurt the bottom line.

  • For the period, Tesla delivered 435,059 vehicles, up 27% from a year earlier.
  • The company reported gross profit margin of 17.9%, missing S&P expectations of 18.5%.

What to watch: Investors are awaiting word on a new vehicle line from Tesla.

  • Tesla said in a presentation that "we continue to make progress on our next generation platform."

(Editor's note: Cox Automotive owner Cox Enterprises owns Axios.)

