Tesla fell short of expectations on its third-quarter profit and revenue as price cuts and increased investments off set higher vehicle sales.

Why it matters: As competition ramps up, Tesla cut prices about 25% in the third quarter, compared to the same period a year earlier, according Cox Automotive's Kelley Blue Book.

Driving the news: Tesla on Wednesday posted third-quarter revenue of $23.35 billion, up 8.8% from a year earlier but short of S&P Capital IQ expectations of $24.1 billion.

The company recorded net income of $1.85 billion, missing estimates of $2.2 billion.

The big picture: The electric vehicle maker said its reduced prices and increased operating expenses from launching production of the Cybertruck and increased AI spending hurt the bottom line.

For the period, Tesla delivered 435,059 vehicles, up 27% from a year earlier.

The company reported gross profit margin of 17.9%, missing S&P expectations of 18.5%.

What to watch: Investors are awaiting word on a new vehicle line from Tesla.

Tesla said in a presentation that "we continue to make progress on our next generation platform."

(Editor's note: Cox Automotive owner Cox Enterprises owns Axios.)