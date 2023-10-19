Americans abroad should "exercise increased caution," State Department says

A view of the U.S. State Department logo January in Washington. Photo: Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency

The State Department on Thursday issued a rare "Worldwide Caution" advisory for Americans who are abroad.

Driving the news: As the war between Israel and Hamas continues, the department is asking Americans who are overseas to stay alert for any potential threats.

"Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution," the advisory stated.

The department advised people to stay alert in areas where tourists frequent, enroll in its Smart Traveler Enrollment Program and follow its social media pages.

Zoom out: The department had previously issued a travel advisory for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza. It urged people not to travel to Gaza and to "reconsider travel" to Israel and the West Bank.

