United's boarding changes, explained: Aisle seats go last

Planning to fly the friendly skies anytime soon? Get used to hearing about WILMA.

Driving the news: United Airlines unveiled a new plan to speed up boarding, according to an internal company memo. Window seat tickets will get priority, followed by passengers in the middle and finally those on the aisle.

The process — called WILMA (window, middle, aisle) — has been tested by United before and starts on Oct. 26, the airline said.

The big picture: Customer satisfaction with air travel dropped for the second year in a row with complaints of higher ticket prices, crowded planes and limited options.

Demand for travel returned faster than industries expected after the pandemic and has outpaced crew availability.

Our thought bubble, from Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick: Under United's system, window seats are more valuable to knowledgeable passengers who don't want to check bags.

Window travelers will get early dibs on overhead space.

How it works: Pre-boarding and the first two boarding groups remain for customers with disabilities, unaccompanied minors, families with children and United award program members.

Group 3: Window seats, exit row seats, standby

Window seats, exit row seats, standby Group 4: Middle seats

Middle seats Group 5: Aisle seats

Aisle seats Group 6: Carry-on restricted basic economy customers without a boarding group number. (This is only going to be used on U.S. domestic flights and flights to/from the Caribbean and some Central American cities.)

Between the lines: Passengers traveling under the same reservation will be able to board together in the earliest applicable group.

