United's boarding changes, explained: Aisle seats go last
Planning to fly the friendly skies anytime soon? Get used to hearing about WILMA.
Driving the news: United Airlines unveiled a new plan to speed up boarding, according to an internal company memo. Window seat tickets will get priority, followed by passengers in the middle and finally those on the aisle.
- The process — called WILMA (window, middle, aisle) — has been tested by United before and starts on Oct. 26, the airline said.
The big picture: Customer satisfaction with air travel dropped for the second year in a row with complaints of higher ticket prices, crowded planes and limited options.
- Demand for travel returned faster than industries expected after the pandemic and has outpaced crew availability.
Our thought bubble, from Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick: Under United's system, window seats are more valuable to knowledgeable passengers who don't want to check bags.
- Window travelers will get early dibs on overhead space.
How it works: Pre-boarding and the first two boarding groups remain for customers with disabilities, unaccompanied minors, families with children and United award program members.
- Group 3: Window seats, exit row seats, standby
- Group 4: Middle seats
- Group 5: Aisle seats
- Group 6: Carry-on restricted basic economy customers without a boarding group number. (This is only going to be used on U.S. domestic flights and flights to/from the Caribbean and some Central American cities.)
Between the lines: Passengers traveling under the same reservation will be able to board together in the earliest applicable group.
