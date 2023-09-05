Updated 51 mins ago - Economy & Business
United Airlines briefly grounds fleet nationwide over computer issue
United Airlines issued a brief nationwide ground stop for its fleet because of a computer issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The latest: The brief ground stop was lifted after around 30 minutes after United "identified a fix for the technology issue," the FAA and the company said.
- United did not say exactly what the technical issue was.
What they're saying: "We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports," the airline said Tuesday afternoon.
- "Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we work on a resolution to get you on your way as soon as possible."
The big picture: The hiccup came a day after the travel-intensive Labor Day weekend.
- Before the weekend, United predicted that it would see nearly 2.8 million passengers over a six-day stretch, which would be its largest Labor Day travel period ever, according to AP.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for additional details.