United Airlines briefly grounds fleet nationwide over computer issue

A United Airlines flight departing from Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C., On Sept. 1. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

United Airlines issued a brief nationwide ground stop for its fleet because of a computer issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The latest: The brief ground stop was lifted after around 30 minutes after United "identified a fix for the technology issue," the FAA and the company said.

United did not say exactly what the technical issue was.

What they're saying: "We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports," the airline said Tuesday afternoon.

"Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we work on a resolution to get you on your way as soon as possible."

The big picture: The hiccup came a day after the travel-intensive Labor Day weekend.

Before the weekend, United predicted that it would see nearly 2.8 million passengers over a six-day stretch, which would be its largest Labor Day travel period ever, according to AP.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for additional details.