U.S. Secret Service officers arrest protesters as a group of Jewish activists calling for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas stage a demonstration near the White House on Monday. Photo: Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Dozens of Jewish demonstrators calling for President Biden to press for an Israel-Hamas war cease-fire were arrested outside the White House on Monday

Driving the news: USSS officers arrested 49 protesters at the demonstration for allegedly crossing safety barriers or blocking entrances during the demonstration at the White House complex, per an statement from Special Agent Steve Kopek, an agency spokesperson, on Monday night.

Photo: IfNotNow/Axios' Barak Ravid via X

Officers arrested 33 people on suspicion of unlawful entry and another 16 for allegedly incommoding, he said.

The big picture: The protest comes as Biden prepares to visit Tel Aviv on Wednesday in a show of support for Israel as its forces ready for a ground offensive in Gaza.

The anti-war Jewish groups plan more protests this week.

What they're saying: IfNotNow, which organized the protest with Jewish Voice for Peace, said in a statement during the protest: "American Jews and allies have now blocked 4+ doors to the White House. We're prepared to put our bodies in the way of more slaughter — we're ready to stay here until Biden forces a ceasefire."

Jewish Voice for Peace shared a video online of author and social activist Naomi Klein calling for others to join her at the groups' D.C. rally on Wednesday, with the comment: "Naomi and all of us are all in to do everything we can to prevent genocide in Gaza."

Go deeper: In claiming neutrality, China picks a side in Israel-Hamas war

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Jewish Voice for Peace and further context.