Historic day: As Biden heads to Israel, Putin lands in China

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Vladimir Putin arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport to attend the Third Belt and Road Forum on Oct. 17, 2023, in Beijing, China. Photo: Parker Song - Pool/Getty Images

As President Biden leaves for Israel on Tuesday to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin is starting a visit in Beijing.

Why it matters: The crucial meetings involving global superpowers this week come amid the ongoing Russian attack on Ukraine, as well as the escalating war between Israel and Hamas.

Details: Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday in a show of support for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has backed Russia's lengthy assault on Ukraine, per AP.

Meanwhile, Biden is scheduled to meet with Netanyahu on Wednesday ahead of Israel's expected ground offensive in Gaza.

It will mark the first time a U.S. president has visited Israel while it's actively at war, Axios' Barak Ravid writes.

Go deeper: Blinken urges Bibi to allow aid into Gaza to maintain wider support for invasion