Historic day: As Biden heads to Israel, Putin lands in China

Mike Allen
putin arrives china

Vladimir Putin arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport to attend the Third Belt and Road Forum on Oct. 17, 2023, in Beijing, China. Photo: Parker Song - Pool/Getty Images

As President Biden leaves for Israel on Tuesday to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin is starting a visit in Beijing.

Why it matters: The crucial meetings involving global superpowers this week come amid the ongoing Russian attack on Ukraine, as well as the escalating war between Israel and Hamas.

Details: Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday in a show of support for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has backed Russia's lengthy assault on Ukraine, per AP.

Meanwhile, Biden is scheduled to meet with Netanyahu on Wednesday ahead of Israel's expected ground offensive in Gaza.

