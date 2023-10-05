Skip to main content
Russian strike kills at least 51 civilians in Ukraine

Ivana Saric
A search and rescue team combs the wreckage after a Russian strike on a Ukrainian cafe killed 51 people Thursday.

Ukrainian rescuers work among the rubble of a destroyed shop and cafe after a Russian strike in the village of Hroza on Oct. 5. Photo: Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP via Getty Images

A Russian strike on Thursday killed at least 51 civilians and injured others at a cafe in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Ukrainian officials confirmed.

The big picture: The attack is one of the deadliest on Ukrainian civilians since Russia's unprovoked invasion began.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in Telegram post that the attack was a "completely deliberate act of terrorism."
  • "Russia needs this and similar terrorist attacks for only one thing: to make its genocidal aggression the new norm for the whole world," said Zelensky, who is in Spain meeting with European leaders.

Details: The strike, which took place shortly after 1 pm local time, occurred in the village of Hroza.

  • A 6-year-old boy was among the dead, Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Synehubov said in Telegram post earlier Thursday.
  • The death toll made the strike the "bloodiest crime" committed by Russia in Kharkiv region since the start of the invasion, he added in a subsequent post.
  • The office of Ukraine's Prosecutor General added in a Telegram post that seven other people were initially hurt in the attack; one person later died in the hospital from their injuries.

Zoom out: The strike comes at a fraught time for U.S. aid to Ukraine.

  • The Biden administration has sought to reassure worried allies that military aid will continue, even as more Republicans have voiced opposition.
  • Additional aid for Ukraine's defense was notably excluded from a government stopgap funding measure last weekend.
  • "It does worry me," President Biden told reporters Wednesday about how Republicans' internal divisions could impact aid Ukraine aid.
  • European officials are worried they may not be able to fully bridge the gap in military and economic support if U.S. aid diminishes, the Wall Street Journal reported.

