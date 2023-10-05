Russian strike kills at least 51 civilians in Ukraine

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ukrainian rescuers work among the rubble of a destroyed shop and cafe after a Russian strike in the village of Hroza on Oct. 5. Photo: Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP via Getty Images

A Russian strike on Thursday killed at least 51 civilians and injured others at a cafe in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Ukrainian officials confirmed.

The big picture: The attack is one of the deadliest on Ukrainian civilians since Russia's unprovoked invasion began.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in Telegram post that the attack was a "completely deliberate act of terrorism."

"Russia needs this and similar terrorist attacks for only one thing: to make its genocidal aggression the new norm for the whole world," said Zelensky, who is in Spain meeting with European leaders.

Details: The strike, which took place shortly after 1 pm local time, occurred in the village of Hroza.

A 6-year-old boy was among the dead, Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Synehubov said in Telegram post earlier Thursday.

The death toll made the strike the "bloodiest crime" committed by Russia in Kharkiv region since the start of the invasion, he added in a subsequent post.

The office of Ukraine's Prosecutor General added in a Telegram post that seven other people were initially hurt in the attack; one person later died in the hospital from their injuries.

Zoom out: The strike comes at a fraught time for U.S. aid to Ukraine.

The Biden administration has sought to reassure worried allies that military aid will continue, even as more Republicans have voiced opposition.

Additional aid for Ukraine's defense was notably excluded from a government stopgap funding measure last weekend.

"It does worry me," President Biden told reporters Wednesday about how Republicans' internal divisions could impact aid Ukraine aid.

European officials are worried they may not be able to fully bridge the gap in military and economic support if U.S. aid diminishes, the Wall Street Journal reported.

