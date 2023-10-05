Updated 1 hour ago - World
Russian strike kills at least 51 civilians in Ukraine
A Russian strike on Thursday killed at least 51 civilians and injured others at a cafe in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Ukrainian officials confirmed.
The big picture: The attack is one of the deadliest on Ukrainian civilians since Russia's unprovoked invasion began.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in Telegram post that the attack was a "completely deliberate act of terrorism."
- "Russia needs this and similar terrorist attacks for only one thing: to make its genocidal aggression the new norm for the whole world," said Zelensky, who is in Spain meeting with European leaders.
Details: The strike, which took place shortly after 1 pm local time, occurred in the village of Hroza.
- A 6-year-old boy was among the dead, Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Synehubov said in Telegram post earlier Thursday.
- The death toll made the strike the "bloodiest crime" committed by Russia in Kharkiv region since the start of the invasion, he added in a subsequent post.
- The office of Ukraine's Prosecutor General added in a Telegram post that seven other people were initially hurt in the attack; one person later died in the hospital from their injuries.
Zoom out: The strike comes at a fraught time for U.S. aid to Ukraine.
- The Biden administration has sought to reassure worried allies that military aid will continue, even as more Republicans have voiced opposition.
- Additional aid for Ukraine's defense was notably excluded from a government stopgap funding measure last weekend.
- "It does worry me," President Biden told reporters Wednesday about how Republicans' internal divisions could impact aid Ukraine aid.
- European officials are worried they may not be able to fully bridge the gap in military and economic support if U.S. aid diminishes, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Go deeper: Speaker chaos deepens Ukraine funding threat