Mike Pence's presidential campaign faces a cash squeeze
Former Vice President Mike Pence has $620,000 in debt and he entered October with just $1.2 million cash on hand, according to his public filing with the Federal Election Commission.
Why it matters: Pence's fundraising was at the bottom of the list of Republican candidates who qualified for the second GOP primary debate last month — and paled compared to the tally from former President Trump.
Driving the news: Pence received $3.4 million from July to September.
- His onetime boss former President Trump raked in $24.5 million during the same quarter.
- Pence donated $150,000 of his own funds to his campaign this quarter in a sign of his money woes.
- A spokesperson for Pence's campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment on his third quarter FEC filing.
Flashback: Pence last week, before the deadline to file his FEC report, said that his campaign would "probably have to be a little bit more selective in where we invest resources."
- "It may be obvious in the days ahead that other campaigns have more money than ours," Pence said. "But it's not about money, it's about votes."
Zoom in: Pence, who has made appealing to evangelical conservatives in Iowa central to his campaign, has struggled to gain traction in the crowded GOP primary.
- He has averaged about 3.7% in national GOP primary polls, according to FiveThirtyEight's tracker, which was last updated on Oct. 13.
