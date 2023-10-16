At least 15 journalists killed in Hamas-Israel war

The scene in Sderot, Israel, as fighting between Israeli troops and amas militants continues. Photo: Ilia Yefimovich/dpa (Photo by Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images

At least 15 journalists have been killed in the first 10 days of the Hamas-Israel war, according to the latest tally from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). Many others have been reported missing or injured.

The big picture: It's a staggering number of deaths to be documented across such a short period of time.

For context, a total of 15 journalists have been killed in Ukraine between 2022 and 2023, per CPJ.

Details: Most of the 11 Palestinians killed during the Hamas-Israeli war died during Israeli bombardments, per CPJ. Three Israeli journalists were killed in Hamas attacks and one Lebanese journalist has also been killed in an attack Lebanon's government blamed on an Israeli missile strike.

Nearly half of the journalists killed were working as photojournalists or videographers, trying to document the crisis unfolding on the ground.

Most of the journalists that have lost their lives were killed in Gaza. More than 4,000 people have died during the war so far.

Between the lines: A Beirut-based Reuters videographer died during an attack in southern Lebanon Friday that also wounded six other journalists, including two other Reuters journalists and journalists from AFP and Al Jazeera.

Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni on Monday called on Israeli authorities to conduct an investigation into his death, noting; "Eye witnesses at the scene said the shell that killed Islam came from Israel."

The big picture: Journalists are considered civilians under international humanitarian law and should not be directly targeted in attacks.

Press freedom advocates are beginning to put pressure on Israel, and all parties involved in the war, to end military practices that impact civilian lives, including journalists.

What they're saying: "We solemnly call on the Israeli authorities to put an end to military practices that violate international law and result in the deaths of civilians, including journalists," said Christophe Deloire, secretary general of Reporters Without Borders, in a statement.

The group also calls on the parties involved "to implement their obligations to protect journalists during conflicts, and on international institutions to ensure that these protection measures are respected," he added.

What to watch: A slew of global news organizations, including all of the major U.S. broadcast and cable news networks, have sent journalists to cover the war as it unfolds on the ground.

Journalists in Gaza face heightened risk in "the face of a ground assault by Israeli troops, devastating Israeli airstrikes, disrupted communications, and extensive power outages," CPJ notes.

Go deeper: Blinken urges Bibi to allow aid into Gaza to maintain wider support for invasion