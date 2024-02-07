Blinken to Bibi: U.S. very concerned about possible Israeli ground operation in Rafah

An injured Palestinian man inspects buildings destroyed or badly damaged due to Israeli strikes on Rafah on Feb. 7. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images

Secretary of State Tony Blinken told Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv on Wednesday that the Biden administration is very concerned about a possible expansion of Israel's military operation into the southern Gazan city of Rafah, an Israeli official and a source briefed on the issue said.

Why it matters: More than 1 million Palestinians — many displaced from elsewhere in Gaza — are concentrated in Rafah and the surrounding areas along the border between Gaza and Egypt.

The U.S. is concerned that an Israeli Defense Forces operation in the city without evacuating the civilian population to safe areas will lead to mass casualties.

It also fears that such an operation will push tens of thousands of Palestinians into Egypt. The Egyptian government has already warned the displacement of Palestinians to Egypt would lead to a rupture in its relations with Israel.

Driving the news: Gallant and other Israeli officials have said in recent days that the IDF will expand its ground operation to Rafah to dismantle the Hamas battalions in the city that until now have remained mostly unharmed.

Blinken on Wednesday met with Netanyahu and Gallant, as well as IDF chief of staff Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet director Ronen Bar and Mossad director David Barnea.

Halevi briefed Blinken on the IDF operations and plans for the weeks ahead and said the goal is to dismantle Hamas' military infrastructure in Rafah as well.

During the meeting, Blinken also expressed concerns about the failures of communication between the IDF and international organizations and insufficient deconfliction, which led to the targeting of UN personnel who were delivering aid, the sources said.

What they're saying: State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller declined to comment, but said in a statement later Wednesday that Netanyahu and Blinken discussed the "importance of increasing the amount of humanitarian assistance reaching displaced civilians throughout Gaza."

They also discussed the latest efforts to secure the release of the hostages still being held in Gaza and the U.S. "vision for durable peace and security in the region," Miller said. Blinken also reiterated the U.S. support for a future Palestinian state and stressed "the urgent need to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank and prevent the conflict from expanding."

Zoom in: The intense fighting in Khan Younis continues to drive thousands of people to Rafah, the UN aid office (OCHA) said on Tuesday. "Most are living in makeshift structures, tents, or out in the open," according to the UN.

The influx of people in Rafah is putting more pressure on the already strained humanitarian and medical operations in the enclave, OCHA added.

The UN last week described Rafah as a "pressure cooker of despair."

Zoom out: More than 27,700 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, have been killed since the war started four months ago, according to the Ministry of Health in Hamas-run Gaza.

The Israeli government has vowed to destroy Hamas following the military group's Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people, the majority of whom are civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.