North Korea makes nuclear threat after U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The USS Ronald Reagan during a visit in Vietnam on June 26. Photo: Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea on Friday warned of the possibility of a preemptive nuclear strike after the arrival of a U.S. aircraft carrier in South Korea.

Driving the news: America's USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group arrived in South Korea's port of Busan on Thursday for a five-day visit in a show of force against North Korea, Reuters reported.

Its arrival is "an undisguised military provocation driving the situation to irrevocable catastrophic circumstances," North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Friday, per Reuters.

KCNA added that the aircraft carrier's arrival showed that the plan for a U.S. attack on North Korea had advanced.

Pyongyang threatened Friday to respond to the U.S. aircraft carrier's arrival with its nuclear doctrine, which authorizes preemptive strikes, AP reported.

The big picture: North Korea has steadily developed its nuclear arsenal over the years and has adopted a more aggressive nuclear policy.

A new law North Korea passed last year declared the country to be a nuclear weapons state and said it would preemptively strike the U.S. or South Korea if they attempted to remove North Korean leader Kim Jong-un from power.

Be smart: The U.S. and South Korea have regularly staged joint military drills in the region over vehement objections from North Korea.

North Korea views these joint drills as rehearsals for war, and has conducted more than 100 missile tests since last year in response to joint U.S.-South Korea drills, per AP.

Go deeper: North Korea says it tested solid-fuel ICBM for first time