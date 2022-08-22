Skip to main content
20 mins ago - World

U.S. and South Korea begin biggest military drills in 5 years

Axios
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol waving a national flag in Seoul on Aug. 15. Photo: Ahn Young-Joon — Pool/Getty Images

The U.S. and South Korea launched their largest joint military exercise in five years on Monday in the face of threats from North Korea, Reuters reports.

The big picture: The "Ulchi Freedom Shield" drills that are due to continue through Sept. 1 are designed to bolster the country's readiness for changing war patterns and cyber threats against facilities including "chip factories and supply chains," South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday, per Reuters.

  • The exercises were expected to involve possibly "tens of thousands of troops" in addition to tanks, warships and aircraft, AP notes.

Flashback: North Korea's military launched two cruise missiles into the sea from its west coast last week the U.S. and South Korea began preliminary training ahead of Ulchi Freedom Shield.

