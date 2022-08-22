The U.S. and South Korea launched their largest joint military exercise in five years on Monday in the face of threats from North Korea, Reuters reports.

The big picture: The "Ulchi Freedom Shield" drills that are due to continue through Sept. 1 are designed to bolster the country's readiness for changing war patterns and cyber threats against facilities including "chip factories and supply chains," South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday, per Reuters.

The exercises were expected to involve possibly "tens of thousands of troops" in addition to tanks, warships and aircraft, AP notes.

Flashback: North Korea's military launched two cruise missiles into the sea from its west coast last week the U.S. and South Korea began preliminary training ahead of Ulchi Freedom Shield.