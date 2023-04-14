North Korea says it tested solid-fuel ICBM for first time

Pyongyang said Friday that it had successfully tested a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, potentially moving North Korea one step closer to establishing a credible nuclear threat to the U.S.

Why it matters: Solid-fuel ICBMs can be moved more easily and launched on shorter notice than ICBMs with liquid fuel, potentially making it harder for the U.S. or other adversaries to detect and destroy them before launch.

Pyongyang had previously launched shorter-range missiles powered by solid fuel, and had long been thought to be developing a solid-fuel ICBM.

Still, South Korea's defense ministry said after the launch that North Korea had yet to fully master the technology and would need more "time and effort."

North Korea has already launched a total of 30 missiles this year after testing a record-high 70 in 2022.

Driving the news: Thursday's ICBM test forced an evacuation order in the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, though the missile landed in between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.