North Korea's Kim Jong-un will visit Putin in Russia, Kremlin confirms

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un is expected to visit Russia "in the coming days," the Kremlin confirmed on Monday.

Why it matters: The official visit comes amid concerns that North Korea could supply weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

The big picture: The Kremlin wrote in a Telegram post that Kim's visit will take place "at the invitation of" Russian President Vladimir Putin, but did not specify exactly when or where it would take place.

A train presumably carrying Kim has already departed for Russia, South Korean media reported Monday, per AP.

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson warned last week that "arms negotiations" between Moscow and the Pyongyang "are actively advancing."

Watson added that potential arms sales were a discussed during a recent visit to North Korea by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Worth noting: The trip marks Kim's first known visit abroad in more than four years, Reuters reported.

State of play: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned last week that North Korea would "pay a price" if it decided to supply weapons to Russia.