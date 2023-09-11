35 mins ago - World
North Korea's Kim Jong-un will visit Putin in Russia, Kremlin confirms
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un is expected to visit Russia "in the coming days," the Kremlin confirmed on Monday.
Why it matters: The official visit comes amid concerns that North Korea could supply weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine.
The big picture: The Kremlin wrote in a Telegram post that Kim's visit will take place "at the invitation of" Russian President Vladimir Putin, but did not specify exactly when or where it would take place.
- A train presumably carrying Kim has already departed for Russia, South Korean media reported Monday, per AP.
- U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson warned last week that "arms negotiations" between Moscow and the Pyongyang "are actively advancing."
- Watson added that potential arms sales were a discussed during a recent visit to North Korea by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
Worth noting: The trip marks Kim's first known visit abroad in more than four years, Reuters reported.
State of play: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned last week that North Korea would "pay a price" if it decided to supply weapons to Russia.
- A U.S. official confirmed last year, citing downgraded U.S. intelligence, that Russia's Ministry of Defense was buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea.
- As the war in Ukraine has stretched on, Russia has turned to other adversaries of the U.S., including China and Iran, to aid its war effort.