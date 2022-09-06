Russia buying North Korean rockets and artillery, U.S. intelligence says

Russia's Ministry of Defense is buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea to aid its war in Ukraine, according to recently downgraded intelligence, a U.S. official confirmed to Axios on Tuesday.

Why it matters: "This purchase indicates that the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions," the U.S. official said.

The big picture: The official added that the U.S. expects Russia to continue trying to purchase "additional North Korean military equipment going forward." The findings were first reported by the New York Times.