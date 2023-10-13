Cheney says a Jordan speakership would cost GOP House majority

Liz Cheney attends an event in June 2023 in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff via Getty

Former congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) warned Friday that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) ascending to become House Speaker could cost the party their majority in the chamber.

Driving the news: Jordan, a conservative hardliner endorsed by former President Trump, defeated Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.) in an internal vote Friday, less than a day after Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) dropped out of the race.

But Jordan will need to secure the 217 votes needed to win a speaker's race.

The House remains without a speaker for the 10th day following Kevin McCarthy's historic ouster earlier this month.

Scott's surprise candidacy Friday represented a protest from a sizable chunk of the House GOP who wouldn't vote for Jordan.

What she's saying: "Jim Jordan was involved in Trump's conspiracy to steal the election and seize power," Cheney said on X, formerly Twitter, ahead of a potential GOP nomination of Jordan as speaker. "He urged that [former Vice President] Pence refuse to count lawful electoral votes."

She said Republicans would lose their House majority with a Jordan speakership, "and they'll deserve to," she added. Nominating him amounts to "abandoning the Constitution," she said.

Between the lines: Cheney, a former member of the House GOP leadership team and vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, lost her primary last year to a Trump-endorsed opponent, Rep. Harriet Hageman.

She was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Several Republicans have said that Jordan was aware of and part of the conspiracy that led to the insurrection.

Last year, Jordan listed demands for the Jan. 6 select committee to meet before he cooperated with its subpoena of him.

"I have no relevant information that would advance any legitimate legislative purpose," he wrote at the time. "I had no responsibility for the security of the Capitol Complex on January 6."

