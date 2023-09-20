Revealed: Liz Cheney's new book cover

Here's a first look at the cover of "Oath and Honor" — billed as a memoir and "urgent warning" — coming Dec. 5 from former congresswoman Liz Cheney, who was vice chair and a driving force of the House Jan. 6 committee.

Why it matters: Cheney's account will be published a month before GOP caucuses in Iowa, where former President Trump is the formidable favorite — and three months before the scheduled D.C. trial date for Trump on federal charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election.

What they're saying: Cheney's publisher calls the 384-page book a "gripping first-hand account from inside the halls of Congress as Donald Trump and his enablers betrayed the American people and the Constitution ... by the House Republican leader who dared to stand up to it."

Cheney, a former member of the House GOP leadership team, was stripped of her role because of "her stand against the January 6th insurrection," which "led to her defeat in the 2022 primary election," the publisher says.

"In Oath and Honor, she tells the story of this perilous moment in our history, those who helped Trump spread the stolen election lie, those whose actions preserved our constitutional framework, and the risks we still face," the publisher writes.

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump following the attack on the Capitol, making her a top target of the former president's ire. She lost her Wyoming primary race to now-Rep. Harriet Hageman, who had Trump's support.

Details: Cheney is represented by Robert Barnett.

