Then-Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) poses for a photo before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a joint session of Congress, in the House chamber on Dec. 21.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) — vice chair, and key driving force of the House's Jan. 6 committee — will be out Nov. 14 with "Oath and Honor," which publisher Little, Brown calls a memoir, a call to action and "urgent warning."

Why it matters: Cheney, daughter of the former vice president, became a household name during Jan. 6 hearings last summer — and wants to be sure the issues of principal/duty/obligation stay in the national debate.

"The last two years have shown us once again that our constitutional republic is not self-sustaining," Cheney, who calls herself a "constitutional conservative," said in a statement.

Cheney's book "will take readers inside the rooms where congressional leaders grappled with the threat posed by Trump's efforts to overturn the election," the announcement says. "She will detail lessons learned — stories of leadership, of cowardice, and of courage."

"Cheney will explain why she decided to stand almost alone against her party; why she risked her career, her seat, and her position in leadership to do what she knew was right."

What's next: Cheney, often mentioned as a future national candidate, in March was named a professor of practice at the University of Virginia Center for Politics — running through the end of the 2023 fall semester, with an option to renew.