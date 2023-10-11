Share on email (opens in new window)

People wait at Ben Gurion Airport, Israel's only international airport, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Oct. 8 after many flights from abroad are canceled due to attacks by Hamas. Photo: Turgut Alp Boyraz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The U.S. State Department raised its advisory for Israel on Wednesday to "Level 3 — Reconsider Travel" due to the war with Hamas.

The big picture: "Terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists continue plotting possible attacks in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza," states the advisory, which notes the travel advisory for Gaza remains "Level 4 – Do Not Travel."

"Terrorists and violent extremists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities," the post states.

"Violence can occur in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza without warning. There has been a marked increase in demonstrations throughout Israel, some with little or no warning."

The State Department notes that some areas "have increased risk" and urges travelers to check its country information page for more details.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.