11 mins ago - World
U.S. raises Israel advisory to Level 3 — reconsider travel
The U.S. State Department raised its advisory for Israel on Wednesday to "Level 3 — Reconsider Travel" due to the war with Hamas.
The big picture: "Terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists continue plotting possible attacks in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza," states the advisory, which notes the travel advisory for Gaza remains "Level 4 – Do Not Travel."
- "Terrorists and violent extremists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities," the post states.
- "Violence can occur in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza without warning. There has been a marked increase in demonstrations throughout Israel, some with little or no warning."
- The State Department notes that some areas "have increased risk" and urges travelers to check its country information page for more details.
