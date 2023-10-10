Flights cancelations pile up as some airlines suspend service in Israel

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

People looking at flight information at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on Oct. 8. Photo: Turgut Alp Boyraz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Several airlines canceled flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel's busiest airport, in recent days over the escalating war between Israel and Hamas.

Why it matters: With hundreds of flights canceled, thousands of people from other countries may be temporarily stranded inside Israel as Hamas rocket barrages continue to hammer the country's missile defense system.

Fighting erupted after Hamas launched a major surprise attack on Israel over the weekend, killing and kidnapping soldiers and civilians. At least 11 Americans were killed and President Biden said on Monday that it is likely U.S. citizens are being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday that more than 4,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza since the start of the attack, some of which made it past Israel's Iron Dome system.

Israel has responded with a intensifying bombardment of strikes on Gaza, a densely-populated Hamas-run enclave home to about 2 million Palestinians. It's also imposed an "complete siege" on Gaza, cutting electricity and blocking the entry of food, fuel and supplies.

Data: Flightaware; Chart: Axios Visuals

Airlines that have temporarily altered services in Israel:

Africa:

Americas:

Asia:

Europe:

Middle East:

Go deeper: Two U.S. lawmakers leave Israel after sheltering in place during attacks

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional developments.