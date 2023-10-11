Biden admin targets "bogus" fees for hotels, tickets in latest crackdown

Share on email (opens in new window)

President Joe Biden speaks about protecting consumers from junk fees on June 15. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration is stepping up its efforts to eliminate junk fees.

Why it matters: The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) proposed a new rule Wednesday to ban the use of "bogus" fees, the latest action in a wider crackdown on the hidden costs that set consumers back "tens of billions of dollars" annually, per an FTC press release.

The FTC estimates the proposed rule will save consumers "more than 50 million hours per year of wasted time spent searching for the total price in live-ticketing and short-term lodging alone."

Be smart: Junk fees are additional costs that are disclosed after a consumer has decided to purchase a service or product that obscure the true price, per a White House guide.

Details: The new rule would make businesses disclose all mandatory fees when listing a price, making it easier for consumers to compare prices and encouraging businesses to compete to offer the lowest price.

The rule would also have "enforcement teeth" by giving the FTC the ability to get refunds for consumers and seek penalties against offending companies, per the press release.

"The proposed rule would provide a level playing field for honest businesses by requiring all businesses to quote total prices at the start of the purchasing process," according to the press release.

Other agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Department of Transportation, are also developing rules banning junk fees, the FTC said.

Zoom out: The Biden administration issued new guidance last year targeting some banking overdraft fees charged to consumers.

Earlier this year, ticketing giants Live Nation and SeatGeek agreed to get rid of junk fees following pressure from the White House.

What to watch: After the proposed FTC rule is published in the Federal Register, there will a 60-day period for public comment.

President Biden will deliver remarks on the administration's efforts to eliminate junk fees on Wednesday.

