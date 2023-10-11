Biden admin targets "bogus" fees for hotels, tickets in latest crackdown
The Biden administration is stepping up its efforts to eliminate junk fees.
Why it matters: The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) proposed a new rule Wednesday to ban the use of "bogus" fees, the latest action in a wider crackdown on the hidden costs that set consumers back "tens of billions of dollars" annually, per an FTC press release.
- The FTC estimates the proposed rule will save consumers "more than 50 million hours per year of wasted time spent searching for the total price in live-ticketing and short-term lodging alone."
Be smart: Junk fees are additional costs that are disclosed after a consumer has decided to purchase a service or product that obscure the true price, per a White House guide.
Details: The new rule would make businesses disclose all mandatory fees when listing a price, making it easier for consumers to compare prices and encouraging businesses to compete to offer the lowest price.
- The rule would also have "enforcement teeth" by giving the FTC the ability to get refunds for consumers and seek penalties against offending companies, per the press release.
- "The proposed rule would provide a level playing field for honest businesses by requiring all businesses to quote total prices at the start of the purchasing process," according to the press release.
- Other agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Department of Transportation, are also developing rules banning junk fees, the FTC said.
Zoom out: The Biden administration issued new guidance last year targeting some banking overdraft fees charged to consumers.
- Earlier this year, ticketing giants Live Nation and SeatGeek agreed to get rid of junk fees following pressure from the White House.
What to watch: After the proposed FTC rule is published in the Federal Register, there will a 60-day period for public comment.
- President Biden will deliver remarks on the administration's efforts to eliminate junk fees on Wednesday.
