50 mins ago - Economy & Business

Biden admin targets "bogus" fees for hotels, tickets in latest crackdown

Ivana Saric
President Biden at a June even on junk fees.

President Joe Biden speaks about protecting consumers from junk fees on June 15. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration is stepping up its efforts to eliminate junk fees.

Why it matters: The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) proposed a new rule Wednesday to ban the use of "bogus" fees, the latest action in a wider crackdown on the hidden costs that set consumers back "tens of billions of dollars" annually, per an FTC press release.

  • The FTC estimates the proposed rule will save consumers "more than 50 million hours per year of wasted time spent searching for the total price in live-ticketing and short-term lodging alone."

Be smart: Junk fees are additional costs that are disclosed after a consumer has decided to purchase a service or product that obscure the true price, per a White House guide.

Details: The new rule would make businesses disclose all mandatory fees when listing a price, making it easier for consumers to compare prices and encouraging businesses to compete to offer the lowest price.

  • The rule would also have "enforcement teeth" by giving the FTC the ability to get refunds for consumers and seek penalties against offending companies, per the press release.
  • "The proposed rule would provide a level playing field for honest businesses by requiring all businesses to quote total prices at the start of the purchasing process," according to the press release.
  • Other agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Department of Transportation, are also developing rules banning junk fees, the FTC said.

Zoom out: The Biden administration issued new guidance last year targeting some banking overdraft fees charged to consumers.

What to watch: After the proposed FTC rule is published in the Federal Register, there will a 60-day period for public comment.

  • President Biden will deliver remarks on the administration's efforts to eliminate junk fees on Wednesday.

