Walgreens hit by pharmacy staff walkout

Walgreens pharmacists and store workers have planned walkouts at some locations through Wednesday in the latest labor unrest to roil the health sector.

What's happening: Pharmacies closed on Monday at Walgreens locations in Arizona, Washington, Massachusetts and Oregon, CNN confirmed, while employees took to social media to complain about understaffing and deteriorating working conditions.

More than 500 locations in 49 states could be affected, one organizer posted on Reddit, though there is no single entity known to be coordinating the activity.

Walgreens told CNN that it's seen some activity and is monitoring the situation, but that the majority of its pharmacies are operating.

Go deeper: The action comes after more than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers stopped working for three days last week, demanding worker protections amid staffing shortages.

The disruption could add another hiccup to the rollout of updated COVID-19 vaccines, which has been beset by supply chain issues and dropped or limited appointments.

Workers online cited the difficulties of balancing vaccine demand with filling prescriptions and dealing with long lines and angry customers.

They said a catalyst was a September walkout by CVS pharmacists in the Kansas City area over working conditions.

A Walgreens representative said the chain has increased training for new pharmacists but has put a pause on what it called "non-critical" training during the busy immunization season, per CNN.