Walgreens, struggling with the national pharmacy staffing shortage amid a push into patient care delivery, announced Thursday it plans to further streamline its pharmacy staff's jobs.

Why it matters: You already know workforce retention and burnout have been a huge problem across every segment of health care — particularly amid the great resignation and the stressors of the pandemic.

And, as major retail brands and tech-enabled primary care startups jockey for market share in the care delivery space, competition for talent is fierce.

The details: Walgreens' struggles with labor shortages have forced some of its pharmacies to limit hours or close in some cases.