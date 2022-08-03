Drugstores rush to bundle primary health care

Drugstores are eager to offer primary care as they aim to bundle a widening scope of their consumers' health care needs.

Why it matters: Bundling individual services under one roof and one brand would deepen stores' ties with customers and patients — providing them a one-stop shop for doctor's visits, insurance and pharmaceuticals.

Driving the news: CVS CEO Karen Lynch told analysts on an earnings call this morning that the company is determined to acquire or take a stake in a primary care provider by the end of the year.

Amazon just beat out CVS to acquire One Medical, but Lynch and her team say their existing physical footprint is already a huge advantage.

“Let me remind you that we are the largest provider of retail health services in the nation,” Lynch said.

CFO Shawn Guertin added: "Our vision is something new and differentiated ... And thus, there is no one-and-done asset there."

Context: With insurer Aetna and pharmacy benefits manager Caremark, CVS already has access to a significant swath of the healthcare market.

Currently, eligible Aetna and CVS Caremark customers can receive some in-person and virtual primary care and mental health services.

Zoom out: Retail pharmacies are in prime position to take advantage of new consumer interest in health and wellness borne through the pandemic.

Walgreens last year increased its investment in VillageMD to open clinics within its stores.

Rite Aid has partnered with primary care company Homeward to offer primary care services in hundreds of Rite Aid locations in rural locations.

What to watch: Jeff Gamble, the founder of concierge primary care network Rezilient Health, theorized that CVS might pursue Teladoc, which is already Aetna's exclusive telehealth provider.

CVS shares closed up 6.4%.

