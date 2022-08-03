CVS still eyeing primary care

CVS, which lost to Amazon on a bid for primary care player One Medical, said in an earnings call today it plans to acquire or take a stake in a primary care company by year-end.

Why it matters: Amid competition from Amazon, which paid nearly $4 billion for ONEM, and pharmacy peers like Walgreens, CVS is determined to get its piece of the primary care pie.

What they're saying: CEO Karen Lynch said CVS is looking for a provider with a strong management and technology background, with capacity for rapid growth.

State of play: With insurer Aetna and pharmacy benefits manager Caremark, CVS has access to a significant swath of the healthcare market already.

Currently, patients can receive vaccines and urgent care at CVS MinuteClinics, but the company has been floating the idea of buying doctor practices since late last year.

Since Amazon's surprise ONEM takeover, other public primary care players have come into focus as potential targets, including CareMax, Cano, Agilon, ApolloMed and Oak Street Health.

Jeff Gamble, the founder of concierge primary care network Rezilient Health, theorized that CVS might pursue Teladoc, which is already Aetna's exclusive telehealth provider.

The bottom line: Though CVS might have gotten bested on ONEM, it's clear the health giant is intent on pursuing a transformational primary care move.