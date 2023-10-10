"Not in their DNA" to accept Trump: Romney, Ryan gather 2024 candidates
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and former House Speaker Paul Ryan — the GOP presidential ticket in 2012 — have drawn four current presidential candidates to their two-day, closed-door summit beginning Tuesday in Park City, Utah.
Why it matters: Most of the conversation at the 11-year-old E2 Summit will be about foreign policy, tech and finance/business. But this is a powerful gathering of well-heeled, well-wired Republicans who would love to find — and fund — an alternative to former President Trump.
Zoom in: The candidates are Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.
- Other speakers include Anthropic AI CEO Dario Amodei, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and former attorney general Bill Barr.
What they're saying: Spencer Zwick, the summit's maestro, told Axios the attendees from the Romney/Ryan network "don't just accept that Donald Trump is the nominee."
- "That's not in their DNA," Zwick said. "They're genuinely interested in a candidate they can get excited about and get behind."
