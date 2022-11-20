Paul Ryan blames Trump for Republicans' midterm losses

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R) blamed former President Trump for Republicans' Senate loss in the midterm elections.

Driving the news: "I was not a never-Trumper," Ryan said on ABC's This Week. "But I am a never-again Trumper. Why? Because I want to win. And we lose with Trump."

Ryan told ABC's Jonathan Karl that Republicans could have won the Senate "had we had traditional Republicans in the general election."

"What we now know, it's pretty clear is, with Trump, we lose," he said. "I don't mean this personally — it's just evidence."

"It's palpable right now. We get past Trump, we start winning elections. We stick with Trump, we keep losing elections, that's just how I see it."

The big picture: Looking ahead to the 2024 election, Ryan said that if Trump wins the nomination, Republicans "likely lose the White House."

"We probably lose the White House with Trump and if there's someone not named Trump, my guess is we win the White House," Ryan said.

Trump this week announced his 2024 campaign for president.

"He can get his people to the primaries, but they can't win general elections. It's really clear, I think the Republican voter is going to move on, that's why I don't think he ends up winning the nomination at the end of the day."

"I think we have a great stable of good, capable conservatives who are more than capable of winning this primary for presidency and winning the election. And I think Republican voters know that."

