Paul Ryan greets Donald Trump as he arrives on stage in 2018. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said in an interview with Fox News Tuesday that "anybody not named Trump" could win the White House for Republicans in 2024.

Why it matters: The former House speaker is doubling down on his earlier prediction that Republicans won't nominate Trump for the 2024 presidential election.

Details: Ryan said on Fox Business Network’s "Varney & Co." program that the GOP will "want to win so badly" in 2024 that the Republicans won't nominate the former president as the nominee.

"We know we're so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with suburban voters that we're going to want to win," Ryan said.

Ryan said that the GOP "hasn't lost this much this fast than we have with Trump."

"We lost the House, the Senate and the White House in the span of two years. I don't want to repeat that. I want to win. And that's why I think we're going to nominate somebody who can win."

Zoom in: The former House speaker mentioned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence as potential 2024 candidates.

"I think we have got a great stable of candidates, any of whom are really capable of not just getting the nomination but winning the general election," Ryan said.

Flashback: Ryan said during an interview with the consulting firm Teneo last week that Trump is "much more likely to lose the White House than anybody else running for president on our side of the aisle."

Everybody within the GOP is afraid of Trump, Ryan said, so they won't run against him.

“He’s going to try to intimidate people out of the race as long as he can," Ryan said.

Worth noting: Trump and Ryan had a bumpy and bitter relationship, dating back to the early days of the 2016 election campaign.

Go deeper: Trump's 2024 triumph