Virginia Democrats in Congress are asking the Justice Department to investigate the wrongful removal of more than 10,000 Virginians from the state's voter rolls because they were incorrectly listed as felons.

Why it matters: The move comes as Virginia residents already have begun voting in the state's Nov. 7 election, which will determine whether Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) will succeed in his push for Republicans to seize control of the state Senate and maintain their hold on the House.

Driving the news: In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Virginia lawmakers — led by Rep. Bobby Scott (D) — called on the Justice Department to "investigate how these recent removals happened and what is being done to ensure that those whose names were illegally removed from the voting rolls are informed."

"These new reports are alarming, especially with a consequential election already underway in Virginia," the lawmakers wrote.

Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats, joined House Democrats in calling for an investigation of the Youngkin administration's handling of the voting debacle.

Zoom in: Early voting began last month across the state, and the deadline to be register to vote in the election is Monday.

Democratic lawmakers said the error on the voting rolls is making early voting difficult, if not impossible, for many of those affected by the massive purge from the voting rolls.

"This includes an unknown number of individuals with technical probation violations, not new felony convictions, who have been purged from voter rolls without notice after having their rights fully restored," the lawmakers wrote to Garland.

Between the lines: Virginia is the only state in the country where a person convicted of any felony automatically loses the right to vote — something Democrats in the state legislature are trying to change.