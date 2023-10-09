UAW workers reject Mack Trucks contract offer and vote to go on strike

United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain (C) walks with demonstrators during a UAW practice picket outside the Stellantis Mack Assembly Plant in Detroit, Michigan, in August. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Some 4,000 United Auto Workers members at the Volvo Group-owned Mack Trucks rejected a tentative contract agreement and voted to go on strike, the UAW announced Sunday night.

The big picture: The union said in a statement that workers plan to strike from 7am Monday after 73% of UAW members voted against Mack Trucks' proposed deal, which the company said included a 20% increase to general wages over five years.

The tentative agreement also included a 10% general wage increase in year one for all employees and a guarantee of no increases in health insurance premiums through the term of the contract, according to a Mac Trucks statement emailed on Sunday night.

Zoom out: Some 25,000 UAW members have been on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis for weeks, though the union reported "significant progress" in contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers on Friday.

What they're saying: "I'm inspired to see UAW members at Mack holding out for a better deal, and ready to stand up and walk off the job to win it," UAW president Shawn Fain said in a statement.

Mack President Stephen Roy said in an emailed statement he was "surprised and disappointed" with the strike announcement following the tentative agreement that was "endorsed" by both the International UAW and the UAW Mack Truck Council.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Mack Trucks and further context.