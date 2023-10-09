Gen Milley on Ukraine aid: "Dangerous situation" if Putin wins war

Retiring Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Mark Milley said in an interview airing Sunday evening that Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces would be "long and hard and very bloody" and take a "considerable length of time."

Yes, but: He warned in the interview on CBS' "60 Minutes" that there would be major consequences if the U.S. were to cut aid to Ukraine.

Why it matters: U.S. aid to Ukraine is in jeopardy following the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy — as Republican candidates seeking to succeed him face a conference that has grown increasingly hostile to the issue, per Axios' Zachary Basu.

What they're saying: CBS' Norah O'Donnell asked Milley why funding Ukraine was worth the effort "with all of the issues facing Americans at home."

Milley responded: "If Ukraine loses and Putin wins, I think you would be certainly increasing, if not doubling, your defense budget in the years ahead.

"And you will increase the probability of a great power war in the next 10 to 15 years. I think it would be a very dangerous situation" if the Russian leader's invading forces were "allowed to win."

