Juan Guaidó, Venezuela's former interim president, in Caracas in March 17. Photor: Carolina Cabral/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Prosecutors in Venezuela issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Juan Guaidó, the former opposition leader who's exiled in the U.S., and asked Interpol to issue a red notice.

State of play: Guaidó, who was once recognized by the U.S. and dozens of other countries as Venezuela's legitimate president, said the "accusations of the Maduro Dictatorship" of treason, usurpation of functions, money laundering and association with a view to committing a crime were "false."

Guaidó has been in Florida since April after arriving in Miami.

The big picture The opposition-controlled National Assembly voted in late December to end its interim government and the leadership Guaidó, four years after the Trump administration and other governments backed his bid to displace Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

The warrant came days before the Venezuelan opposition was due to hold a primary election to select a candidate to challenge Maduro in a potential race next year, per the Washington Post.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.