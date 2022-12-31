Venezuela removes interim leader Juan Guaidó

Juan Guaido speaks during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 14. Photo: Gaby Oraa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Venezuela's legislature voted Friday to end its interim government and the leadership of Juan Guaidó, per the New York Times.

The big picture: The vote gestures that the opposition has lost faith in Guaidó’s ability to oust President Nicolás Maduro, the Times reports.

Driving the news: In the second vote this month to determine the future of the interim government — with 72 votes in favor, 29 against and eight abstentions — lawmakers decided to end Guaidó’s reign on Jan. 4.

His interim government will be replaced with a committee that will oversee presidential primaries next year.

Zoom out: The move signals a blow to the United States, which has recognized Guaidó as Venezuela's legitimate president since 2019.