Iowa Democrats delay presidential caucus winner until Super Tuesday

Troy Price, former chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, speaks during a news conference in Des Moines, Iowa on Feb. 4, 2020. Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Iowa's Democratic Party said Friday that it will release the results of its 2024 presidential caucus on Super Tuesday, ending the state's reign as the first-in-the-nation caucus, according to multiple reports.

Why it matters: The announcement comes after more than a year of jockeying between the Democratic National Committee and Iowa Democrats over the party's presidential nominating calendar.

Democrats in February set South Carolina as the nation's first primary, removing Iowa from the list of early contests.

Driving the news: "We believe this delegate selection plan is definitely a compromise," Rita Hart, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, told the media on Friday, the Associated Press reports.

Democrats will caucus in-person on Jan. 15 to determine down-ballot races, per the AP.

Democrats in Iowa will vote by mail for the presidential contest through January and February, with party officials announcing the results of the voting on March 5.

Zoom out: President Biden last year proposed a new primary calendar, saying the order of Democratic primaries should be adjusted to allow states with racially diverse populations to have more of a say in early presidential contests.

The Jan. 15 caucus for Iowa's Democrats is intended to comply with a law signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in June requiring in-person caucuses in the state.

Under the calendar approved by the Democratic National Committee earlier this year, South Carolina Democrats will vote on Feb. 3, followed by Nevada on Feb. 6 and Michigan on Feb. 27.

What to watch: Iowa Republicans are still set to hold their first nominating contest of the 2024 election cycle on Jan. 15.

The DNC is set to again review its primary calendar in 2028, per AP.

"We know who our nominee is here in 2024. We know that President Biden is going to be our presidential nominee," Hart said. "What's really important is that we put ourselves in a good position for 2028."

Go deeper: What losing the Democratic caucus means for Iowa