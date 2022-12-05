What losing the Democratic caucus means for Iowa

Iowa's Democratic caucuses will no longer be first in the nation — a delayed announcement we all saw coming this year.

Why it matters: Being first gave our state outsized power in narrowing the party's contenders for president.

But beyond that, there are a lot more nuanced benefits, such as political favors and party building, said Derek Muller, a professor at the University of Iowa.

Driving the news: On Friday, the Democratic National Committee announced South Carolina will go first per President Joe Biden's request, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada a week later.

Georgia is fourth and Michigan would be fifth.

What we lose:

Presidential candidates shape their policy priorities to cater to early states like Iowa. Now, it loses that clout. "I think ethanol has been a very important policy at the federal level for Republicans and Democrats, not by accident," Muller said.

Support from the DNC to the Iowa Democratic Party will lessen and make party building and organizing more difficult, especially without a boost every four years.

Yes, but: Since Republicans will still caucus first in Iowa, they'll continue to get support that local Democrats will lack.

Between the lines: "Retail politics" was a major requirement of caucus candidates in the state, prompting them and their staff to drive and fly to all corners of Iowa.

The financial impact will be felt, from regional airports to political consulting firms, Muller said.

What's next: The Iowa Democratic Party has already threatened to hold the caucuses without regarding the DNC's new calendar.

If that happens, the DNC could punish Iowa by taking away half its delegates.

Iowa doesn't have that many delegates, so the wide attention the state could get by continuing to court candidates may be more worthwhile.

The bottom line: After all is said and done: "Whether or not it leads to a better or worse candidate is probably going to be a matter of perspective," Muller said.