Major Korean automakers adopt Tesla's EV charging standard in win for Musk

Hyundai, Kia and Genesis are the latest automakers to adopt Tesla's charging interface, marking the latest dominoes to fall in the widespread acceptance of the tech for North American electric vehicles.

Driving the news: The Korean automakers join others including Ford and General Motors in adopting the North American Charging Standard. Newly built vehicles starting in late 2024 will have that port, while the companies also plan to make adapters available for existing cars.

Why it matters: The companies — part of the Hyundai Motor Group — emphasized the decision will broaden charging access for drivers of their EVs. "This will double the size of the DC fast charging network available to Hyundai EV customers," the automaker said.

The big picture: It's also a big get for Tesla. CNN reports: "Counted together, Hyundai, Kia and Genesis would be the second-best-selling EV manufacturer in the United States after Tesla, according to figures from Kelley Blue Book."

Meanwhile, GM said Thursday that it plans to sell all-electric Cadillacs in Switzerland, "the first step in a return to European markets since selling off the Opel and Vauxhall brands in 2017," Reuters reports.

