Updated 40 mins ago - Politics & Policy
In photos: Sen. Dianne Feinstein lies in state in California
Crowds of mourners paid their respects to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) as she lay in state at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday.
The big picture: Feinstein died at 90 at the end of September as the oldest serving member of the U.S. Senate and longest serving woman senator in history.
- Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, were among those in attendance Wednesday.
- An honor guard carried Feinstein's casket down the steps of San Francisco City Hall, where she was the first woman to serve as the city's mayor, to a hearse.
What's next: Vice President Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are scheduled to be take part in Feinstein's funeral service Thursday afternoon in San Francisco.
In photos
