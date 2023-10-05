In photos: Sen. Dianne Feinstein lies in state in California

Share on email (opens in new window)

Paul Pelosi (left) Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) (right) stand over Feinstein's casket in San Francisco City Hall on Oct. 4. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Crowds of mourners paid their respects to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) as she lay in state at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday.

The big picture: Feinstein died at 90 at the end of September as the oldest serving member of the U.S. Senate and longest serving woman senator in history.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, were among those in attendance Wednesday.

An honor guard carried Feinstein's casket down the steps of San Francisco City Hall, where she was the first woman to serve as the city's mayor, to a hearse.

What's next: Vice President Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are scheduled to be take part in Feinstein's funeral service Thursday afternoon in San Francisco.

In photos

Eileen Mariano, Feinstein's granddaughter, watched as mourners paid their respects to her grandmother on Oct. 4 in San Francisco City Hall. Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/Getty Images

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) leans on Feinstein's casket with her husband, Paul Pelosi, behind her on Oct. 4 in San Francisco. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus sings as Feinstein lies in state on Oct. 4 in San Francisco City Hall. Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/Getty Images

Mourners pay their respects to Feinstein lying in state at San Francisco City Hall on Oct. 4. Photo: Melina Mara/Getty Images

Gail Hills, a lifetime San Franciscan, and other mourners leave notes addressed to Feinstein. Photo: Melina Mara/Getty Images

London Breed, mayor of San Francisco, left, and Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, second left, near Feinstein's casket on Wed., Oct. 4, 2023. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Feinstein's daughter, Katherine Feinstein; granddaughter, Eileen Mariano; and son-in-law, Rick Mariano watch the senator's casket as it is taken to the funeral home on Oct. 4 in San Francisco. Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/Getty Images

Honor guard members carry Feinstein's casket down the steps of San Francisco City Hall to a hearse after a day of lying in state at City Hall on Oct. 4. Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/Getty Images

