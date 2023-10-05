Late Sen. Dianne Feinstein to be remembered at funeral in California
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) will be remembered Thursday at a funeral service in San Francisco by people gathered to honor her decades of trailblazing public service.
Driving the news: Feinstein, the longest-serving woman senator in U.S. history, died last week at age 90.
- Feinstein's colleagues, family and constituents paid their respects at San Francisco City Hall Wednesday as she lay in state.
- During her 30 years in Congress, she advocated for stricter gun control measures, civil rights and abortion access.
- Her previously public positions included San Francisco county supervisor and San Francisco mayor. In the Senate, she served on the Judiciary, Rules and Administration and Intelligence committees.
Details: Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), former San Francisco Mayor London Breed are slated to speak at the memorial, per Politico.
- President Biden will deliver remarks via pre-recorded audio. Feinstein's granddaughter, Eileen Mariano, is also expected to speak, the New York Times reports.
- The service is being broadcast on YouTube. It was originally supposed to be open to the public, but is not "due to a larger than expected security perimeter," her office said.
Of note: Harris swore Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) into office Tuesday to replace Feinstein.
Context: Feinstein, who was elected in 1992 during a wave known as the "Year of the Woman," helped pave the way for other women lawmakers.
- She was one of three women to ever represent California in the U.S. Senate at the time of her death, along with Harris. Barbara Boxer became a California senator months after Feinstein.
- Boxer said on X following Feinstein's death: "We made history together and we proved having more women in politics was a real plus for our country."
- "Your legacy lives on."
Go deeper: Pioneering Feinstein remembered by women lawmakers: "A force"
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.