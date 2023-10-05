Late Sen. Dianne Feinstein to be remembered at funeral in California

Share on email (opens in new window)

The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus sings as Feinstein lies in state on Oct. 4 in San Francisco City Hall. Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) will be remembered Thursday at a funeral service in San Francisco by people gathered to honor her decades of trailblazing public service.

Driving the news: Feinstein, the longest-serving woman senator in U.S. history, died last week at age 90.

Feinstein's colleagues, family and constituents paid their respects at San Francisco City Hall Wednesday as she lay in state.

During her 30 years in Congress, she advocated for stricter gun control measures, civil rights and abortion access.

Her previously public positions included San Francisco county supervisor and San Francisco mayor. In the Senate, she served on the Judiciary, Rules and Administration and Intelligence committees.

Details: Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), former San Francisco Mayor London Breed are slated to speak at the memorial, per Politico.

President Biden will deliver remarks via pre-recorded audio. Feinstein's granddaughter, Eileen Mariano, is also expected to speak, the New York Times reports.

The service is being broadcast on YouTube. It was originally supposed to be open to the public, but is not "due to a larger than expected security perimeter," her office said.

Of note: Harris swore Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) into office Tuesday to replace Feinstein.

Context: Feinstein, who was elected in 1992 during a wave known as the "Year of the Woman," helped pave the way for other women lawmakers.

She was one of three women to ever represent California in the U.S. Senate at the time of her death, along with Harris. Barbara Boxer became a California senator months after Feinstein.

ever represent California in the U.S. Senate at the time of her death, along with Harris. Barbara Boxer became a California senator months after Feinstein. Boxer said on X following Feinstein's death: "We made history together and we proved having more women in politics was a real plus for our country."

"Your legacy lives on."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.