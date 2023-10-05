Trump taunts Biden on border wall reversal amid immigration surge

Contractors weld closed a hole in a fence in the border wall in El Paso, Texas on May 11. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

In a major reversal, the Biden administration on Wednesday endorsed new border wall construction in Texas to slow immigration.

Why it matters: The plan contradicts Biden's promise that his administration would not build "another foot" of the wall that former President Trump erected along the U.S.-Mexico border.

One of Biden's first executive actions halted construction of the wall. The White House said at the time that building the barrier was "not a serious policy solution."

The White House did not immediately respond on Thursday to Axios' request for further explanation on the policy reversal.

Between the lines: Biden has previously disavowed former President Trump's immigration policies. But under pressure from Republicans and members of his own party, his administration has adopted tougher measures.

Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday that Biden's decision proved "that I was right" in building a border wall.

"I will await his apology!" Trump wrote.

Driving the news: The Department of Homeland Security said it would waive 26 laws — including the Clean Air Act and the Endangered Species Act — to allow for new border wall construction, according to a notice on the Federal Registry.

"There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated in the announcement.

The new construction will occur in Starr County, Texas.

The big picture: The Biden administration's decision coincides with a surge in immigration at the southern border.

The notice stated that there have been 245,000 illegal border crossings in the Rio Grande Valley area in the 2023 fiscal year.

Government data from September showed that illegal crossings of the U.S.-Mexico border by migrant families had reached a record high.

Worth noting: Environmental groups criticized the decision.