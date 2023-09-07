Watchdog: Trump's border wall damaged cultural and natural resources

A view of the border wall between Mexico and the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez on Jan. 19, 2018. Photo by Herika Martinez / AFP via Getty Images

The border wall championed by former President Trump harmed cultural and natural resources, according to a new report released Thursday by the Government Accountability Office.

The big picture: The 450 miles of barriers built along the U.S.-Mexico border altered water sources, affected endangered species and damaged cultural resources, including blasting a tribal burial site, the federal watchdog found.

Federal environmental laws were waived in order to expedite construction, the agency said.

Trump vowed when he took office to build a wall that would slow border crossings he cast as a rampant problem. His administration erected 30-foot barriers, with miles of double-layer steel fencing.

Migrants suffered major injuries and deaths from trying to cross the barrier, a 2022 report found.

What they're saying: Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), who requested the report, called the border wall "a symbolic message of hate, aimed at vilifying migrants" and he said it was "a racist, ineffective political stunt wasting billions of American taxpayers' dollars."

"We now know for certain it has caused immeasurable, irreparable harm to our environment & cultural heritage," he said in a tweet Thursday.

Where it stands: The watchdog agency recommended that Customs and Border Protection and the Department of the Interior develop a joint strategy to mitigate resource impacts from the wall's construction.

Go deeper: Judge orders Texas to move floating border barrier