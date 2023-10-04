Data: Employment Cost Index via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

Those big wage hikes that unions are demanding — and some getting — are unlikely to set inflation soaring again, write Goldman Sachs analysts in a new paper.

Why it matters: The paper offers a straightforward response to concerns that union demands, like the UAW's initial ask for a 40% raise, will be a big hit to the economy — at least in terms of stoking inflation.

Zoom in: Union wage hikes are essentially an echo of the big wage increases we saw in the private sector over the past two years.

That's because unionized workers are locked into longer-term contracts, and many couldn't immediately demand higher pay during the high inflation moments of 2021-2022. (That's partly why teacher pay is now lagging so far behind.)

Meanwhile: There just aren't enough unionized workers in the U.S. for their raises to make a huge difference to the economy. Just 10% of the overall workforce is unionized, a number that hasn't budged despite the recent flurry of high-profile organizing pushes.

And the headlines about 40% raises are misleading — those numbers don't represent annual increases, but the percentage growth over the life of a multi-year contract.

Some union workers have recently won their largest wage increases in decades, but these aren't double-digit gains. The latest union wage gains have averaged around 6% annually, Goldman points out.

That's worth about 0.15 percentage points to the country's overall wage growth, the paper says.

The bottom line: Unions are now seeing the wage gains enjoyed by their nonunion counterparts last year, but their raises will have minimal impact on inflation.