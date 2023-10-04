Why Trump's fraud trial in New York doesn't have a jury

Former President Trump addresses the press during a lunch break on the third day of his civil fraud trial on Oct. 4 in New York City. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Former President Trump has repeatedly complained about the lack of a jury in his New York civil fraud trial, but his own legal team appears to have failed to request one.

Why it matters: Trump has claimed it's "unfair" that the judge in the case opted for a bench trial, without a jury. But the court docket shows that while Attorney General Letitia James filed a document requesting a bench trial, Trump's lawyers never filed any corresponding document requesting a jury.

If Trump's team had requested a jury, then Judge Arthur Engoron would have had to consider both sides' requests.

What is a bench trial?

A bench trial is one in which the judge, rather than a jury, decides the case, according to the NY Courts system.

Engoron is overseeing the trial, which began on Monday after being filed in September 2022. Engoron has already ruled that Trump committed fraud by exaggerating his wealth.

What did Letitia James' team request?

James' team requested a trial without a jury in a note of issue filed to the court on July 31.

The request also included a certificate of readiness for trial, which stated that there were no outstanding requests for discovery.

What is the judge's role?

Engoron will decide the facts of the case and determine how to apply the law, per Cornell Law School.

At the beginning of the trial, Engoron said that neither side requested a jury, according to AP.

What are Trump and his team saying?

"I am not even entitled, under any circumstances, to a JURY," Trump posted Wednesday on Truth Social. He has made similar remarks throughout the trial.

Alina Habba, a Trump attorney, said that Trump did want a jury but didn't explain why his legal team didn't request one, Business Insider reports.

