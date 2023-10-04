1 hour ago - Technology
Google debuts new Pixel smartphones, merges Bard into Assistant
Google announced its Pixel 8 family of smartphones Wednesday, along with an updated smart watch and earbuds, following a Tuesday announcement that it will incorporate its Bard chatbot into Google Assistant.
Why it matters: Google, like Amazon, is trying to use generative AI to breathe fresh life into an older generation of digital assistants.
Details: The Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999, has a 6.7-inch display, is powered by an updated Google-designed Tensor 3 processor, features a 5X optical zoom lens and, in a first, a thermometer sensor.
- The $699 Pixel 8 also has the Tensor 3 chip, along with a 6.2-inch display and an upgraded camera, as compared to the Pixel 7.
- Google also debuted a second-generation Pixel Watch and updated Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds.
On the software side, Google announced it's bringing its Bard chatbot to its seven-year-old mobile Assistant.
- The new Assistant with Bard is headed into early testing for both iOS and Android, with a broader public launch planned "in the coming months."