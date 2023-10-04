Pharma industry plays defense on merger guidelines

Pharmaceutical giants including Amgen, Merck and Gilead formed a coalition Wednesday to lobby against a proposed overhaul of federal antitrust guidelines.

Why it matters: In health care, much of the discussion around the tougher merger rules so far has focused on how they might slow down a wave of provider consolidation. But the new coalition, the Partnership for the U.S. Life Science Ecosystem, argues the antitrust proposal would choke off a key source of innovation, since mergers and acquisitions are often the only way for biopharma startups to advance their treatments.

Catch up quick: The Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department in July proposed changes to merger guidelines that could broadly affect a range of deals, as the Biden administration signaled an era of more aggressive enforcement. The agencies also proposed new premerger requirements.

Experts have said the guidelines could chill health care dealmaking and make tie-ups costlier and longer to complete.

What they're saying: The federal merger and acquisition rules already in place are "pro-innovation," the new coalition said in a release. Dealmaking in the biopharmaceutical industry is necessary to help life sciences companies stay in operation, they argued.

The coalition also represents state biopharma trade associations and the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council.

The coalition plans to buy ads in the D.C. area over the next several months as part of its campaign, a spokesperson said.

Of note: Amgen, a founding member of the coalition, settled with the FTC last month after the agency sued the drug company over its $27.8 billion purchase of Horizon Therapeutics.