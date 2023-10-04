Capitol rioter who attacked reporter sentenced to 4.5 years in prison

Share on email (opens in new window)

A pro-Trump mob storms the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

An Illinois man was sentenced Wednesday to 54 months in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer and a reporter during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, per the Department of Justice.

Driving the news: Shane Jason Woods, 45, of Auburn, Illinois, was also sentenced to 36 months of supervised release.

Woods rammed into a police officer, knocked her off her feet and sent her crashing into a downed bicycle barricade, per the DOJ.

After seeing a member of the news media attempting to protect himself, Woods "took a running start and hit the man with a blindside shoulder tackle, knocking him to the ground and causing him to drop the camera," the DOJ said.

Catch up quick: Woods was arrested in June 2021.

He pleaded guilty in September 2022 to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and striking, beating, or wounding a person – both felonies.

Zoom out: Woods is also facing murder charges in Illinois stemming from a Nov. 8, 2022 crash that left a woman dead, per the Washington Post.

Woods was driving on the highway in the wrong direction, going up an exit ramp and into oncoming traffic, per police records.

His blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

Woods told a police officer at a traffic stop prior to the crash that he was "done" and was "going to end it" because he was facing years in prison along with potential tax evasion charges.

