A climate group with close ties to Democrats has launched swing state ads touting President Biden's "American Climate Corps," a new youth-focused jobs and training program.

Driving the news: Climate Power's six-figure, four-week digital campaign is targeting women under 30 on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

They're running in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

For instance, a Facebook ad showing the Statue of Liberty holding a wind turbine touts "pathways to the middle class and a more sustainable future for young people."

Why it matters: Turnout among young, climate-focused voters in 2024 would help Biden, who's facing a tough reelection challenge.

The intrigue: The climate corps is a longstanding priority for youth activists — some of the same people angered by White House decisions like green-lighting the ConocoPhillips' Willow oil project in Alaska.

The big picture: The ads are part of a wider Climate Power push to bridge what it calls an "education gap" on Biden's agenda.

"Our campaign will make sure young people understand that President Biden is making a difference in their lives and delivering on his climate and clean energy promises," executive director Lori Lodes said in a statement.

What we're watching: How Biden's energy policies play in the 2024 cycle.

Donald Trump and several other GOP candidates are attacking Biden's electric vehicle policies and restrictions on domestic oil production on federal lands and waters, calling them anti-consumer.

The bottom line: Climate isn't a top-tier election topic but matters greatly to key pockets of voters. And battles over Biden policies will be front and center in 2024.