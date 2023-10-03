"I never give up": McCarthy faces judgment day as House speaker
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told his members during a closed-door meeting that he's ready to face a leadership challenge head-on when votes start on Tuesday.
Why it matters: McCarthy’s speakership is facing its most difficult test yet, leaving him at risk of becoming the first speaker to ever be removed from his post if Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is successful in his motion to vacate.
- McCarthy moved up the timeline of the vote after Gaetz introduced the motion, which would force a vote within 48 hours.
- "I truly believe, though, the institution of the House, at the end of the day, if you throw a speaker out that has 99% of their conference, that kept government and paid the troops, I think we're in a really bad place for how we're going to run Congress," McCarthy told reporters Tuesday morning.
Inside the room: Multiple GOP lawmakers said that the majority of the room rallied around McCarthy, who received multiple standing ovations while defending his leadership tenure.
- McCarthy told members: "I never give up and my clock doesn't run out,” according to one lawmaker in the meeting.
- Another member told Axios that when members were asked for a show of hands on who would back McCarthy, "many, many hands went up to keep the speaker."
- One senior GOP source in the room noted that most of those who have spoken out against the McCarthy were not in attendance or left early.
What they're saying: Gaetz has repeatedly accused McCarthy of violating the terms of the deal struck with conservatives to obtain the gavel in January, and alleged that he struck a "secret Ukraine deal" with Democrats in order to pass a stopgap funding bill needed to avert a government shutdown.
- "We're gonna have to sort out who's lying because somebody's lying about whether or not this CR negotiation, there was a secret side deal on Ukraine funding — we'll see," Gaetz said of McCarthy's denial there was a side deal to bring Ukraine funding to the floor.
- McCarthy has asserted that he will not seek Democrats' help in remaining in his position, despite sources telling Axios that allies have pushed for him to strike a deal.
The big picture: Democrats largely appear unified in their decision not to back McCarthy, making the path more difficult for the California Republican.
- Gaetz has asserted that he has not ruled out bringing additional motions to vacate to the floor if this doesn't succeed.