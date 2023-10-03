Share on email (opens in new window)

Average new-vehicle monthly payments hit a record high in the third quarter as consumers grapple with rising interest rates.

Why it matters: Higher rates mean a higher cost of transportation, which is essential to the lifeblood of the economy.

By the numbers: The average monthly payment on a new vehicle bought in the third quarter was $736, up $33 from a year earlier, car-research site Edmunds reported Tuesday.

The average annual percentage rate (APR) on financed new vehicles was 7.4%, up from 5.7% a year earlier.

The average new-vehicle borrower took out $40,149 in loans.

The big picture: A spike in new-vehicle prices during the pandemic drove up monthly payments as parts shortages triggered vehicle shortages, while automakers transitioned their focus from cheaper passenger cars to more expensive SUVs and pickups.

Now in the wake of recent Fed interest rate hikes designed to cool inflation, borrowers are getting hit with a second wave of increased vehicle costs.

"Spiked interest rates remain the biggest impediment to affordability in both the new and used car markets today," according to Edmunds head of insights Jessica Caldwell.

Between the lines: About 17.5% of new-vehicle borrowers — more than 1 in 6 — agreed to monthly payments of over $1,000 in the third quarter, also marking an all-time high.

Yes, but: Vehicle prices have largely flattened out in 2023. In August, the average was $48,451, up only $42 from a year earlier, according to Cox Automotive's Kelley Blue Book.

What to watch: Whether the UAW strike leads to more price increases.

If the strike tarries, it will begin to undermine inventories, potentially leading dealers to raise prices until they can get more vehicles.

The strike "could wipe out any inroads made on inventory and the return of incentives, further elevating pricing, at least among Detroit automakers," Caldwell said.

The bottom line: Just when vehicle prices were tapering off, affordability is worsening again.

(Editor's note: Cox Automotive is owned by Cox Enterprises, which owns Axios.)