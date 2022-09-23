Somewhere, Henry Ford is seriously confused about how this could happen.

Driving the news: Ford can't get enough of the blue oval badges that are affixed to the exterior of its vehicles, spokesman T.R. Reid confirmed to Axios.

It's the latest in a host of supply challenges bedeviling the auto industry and Ford, which warned Monday that it expects to have 40,000–45,000 cars nearly finished but lacking crucial parts at the end of the third quarter.

Threat level: The shortage "has delayed deliveries of certain vehicles," the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The company briefly considered 3d-printing the iconic insignia that traces its lineage back to the days of its namesake founder, the Journal wrote.

💭 Nathan's thought bubble: It's bad. But it's not as bad as the days immediately before the global financial crisis, when Ford needed money so desperately that it pledged the blue oval as collateral to secure financing.